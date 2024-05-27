3 winners (and 3 losers) from Falcons offseason so far
By Ryan Heckman
It's been quite the offseason for the Atlanta Falcons. All eyes are on this team to not just compete within the NFC South, but take things a whole lot further than that.
A division title would be nice, but these Falcons should be set up to compete with just about anybody in 2024, and that's a testament to the work done this offseason.
Significant moves have been made all over the board, whether it be through free agency or the draft, and while the roster is greatly-improved, there are some players who may find themselves a bit upset. On the other hand, quite the opposite can be true.
Some Falcons players should be singing songs of praise, while others may feel the opposite end of the spectrum, after such an eventful offseason
Loser: KhaDarel Hodge, WR
KhaDarel Hodge has bounced around the league since beginning his career with the L.A. Rams back in 2018, but this is currently his longest stint with a team as he enters Year 3 with the Falcons. Unfortunately for Hodge, it very well might get cut short before it officially begins.
Atlanta went out and signed veteran Darnell Mooney in free agency, traded for Rondale Moore by way of the Arizona Cardinals and then selected Casey Washington in the sixth round, out of Illinois. Hodge not only has those guys in front of him, but of course, Drake London. There are still another several players fighting for a roster spot at the receiver position, and Hodge might not only be in danger of losing playing time, but a job altogether.
Winner: Clark Phillips III, CB
Atlanta very well could have gone out and signed a top cornerback or drafted one in the first couple of rounds and fans wouldn't have batted an eye. 2023 fourth-round pick Clark Phillips III had a tough first season, allowing a passer rating of 93.3 and earning a coverage grade of 58.5 via Pro Football Focus.
Still, Phillips remains the starter, for now. Atlanta didn't go out and bring in a significant upgrade at the position. While they could still sign a veteran free agent to come in and compete, this appears to be Phillips' job, and he should be thankful.