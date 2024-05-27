3 winners (and 3 losers) from Falcons offseason so far
By Ryan Heckman
Loser: Kirk Cousins, QB
Kirk Cousins qualifies as both a winner and a loser, here. Let's start with the bad news, and it's pretty obvious. A team doesn't spend a top-10 pick on a quarterback just to let him sit the entirety of his rookie contract.
Cousins signed a 4-year deal, but Michael Penix Jr. isn't going to sit for four years. Even though general manager Terry Fontenot said such an outcome was possible, no one believes him. That just doesn't happen. If that's really the plan, to sit Penix for "four or five years," and if Penix is as good as this team believes he is, then another team will come calling for a trade prior to Penix hitting the field in Atlanta.
Cousins won't end up playing out his four-year deal if the Falcons believe in Penix. There's no other way you can spin this.
Winner: Kirk Cousins, QB
On the other hand, Cousins goes into a great situation for the immediate future. He is a massive winner this offseason, having gone from an offense where he got to throw to Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison, to another offense featuring top-tier weapons.
Cousins gets Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Kyle Pitts at his disposal. With him under center, this team has a chance to put some serious points on the board.