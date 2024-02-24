Atlanta Falcons would be foolish not to pursue Mike Evans
Wide receiver might just be the biggest position of need for the Atlanta Falcons—even more than quarterback.
Right now, the Falcons have only one receiver under contract who is a sure-fire final 53-man roster candidate. The three others are preseason bodies. Luckily, the free agent market has a guy named Mike Evans who has been a model of consistency for the division-rival Buccaneers.
General manager Terry Fontenot knows that he is going to have to fill many holes at wide receiver and it will have to be done on the free agent market and through the draft.
With free agency coming first, the Falcons should set their sights high and sign a player who has destroyed them in years past.
The reports are that the Buccaneers are going to let Mike Evans test the free-agent market. The Falcons need to make them regret that by offering him a contract he cannot refuse.
Bringing in a veteran All-Pro like Mike Evans would take a lot of pressure off of Drake London. It would also make this offense that much more talented.
Obviously, this is not going to come cheap. Spotrac projects that the 30-year-old receiver will sign for $23.9 million on a shortened contract. That is a lot of money to pay but you know what you are getting. Evans is going to stay healthy and put up 1,000 yards like he always has—even when he lacked a good quarterback.
Signing him for that much will also put him just over Deebo Samuel in average annual value, which ranks ten at the position. That isn't too bad.
There is also the added benefit that you know he is going to play his heart out in those two critical divisional games against what would then be his former team. All things considered, the Falcons need to prioritize signing Mike Evans in March.