Bijan Robinson's goal for 2024 will make Falcons fans want to run through a wall
Let's goooo!
The Atlanta Falcons spent the eighth overall pick in last year's draft on Texas running back Bijan Robinson and didn't regret it. The rookie running back finished the year with over 1,400 scrimmage yards and it felt like he could have done more if Arthur Smith had given him more opportunity to showcase his talents.
This offseason, Robinson has a lofty goal for himself that should excite Falcons fans. When speaking to Sports Illustrated before the Super Bowl, Robinson said his goal for the 2024 season was to rush for 2,000 yards.
""I want 2,000 yards rushing," Robinson said. "I know those are big expectations, what we can do as an offense, with all the weapons, our O-line, with Zac being at the helm, it can be something special."- From Daniel Flick's article
Bijan Robinson wants to join the history books in 2024
Rushing for 2,000 yards isn't an easy task, especially in today's pass-happy NFL. The most recent 2,000-yard rusher was Derrick Henry in 2020 who finished that year with 2,027 yards. Before that, it was Adrian Peterson in 2012 with 2,097 yards. The most rushing yards in a single season is 2,105, which was accomplished by Eric Dickerson with the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.
Robinson didn't surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2023 but the Falcons have other talented backs and, as mentioned above, Arthur Smith tended to ignore him in games for whatever reason. Hopefully with a new coach in town and a talented offensive line returning, Robinson's goal for the 2024 season can be accomplished.