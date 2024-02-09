Bijan Robinson named an unexpected Falcon as the team's funniest player
Who makes Bijan Robinson laugh the most?
It's Super Bowl week and that means we get an opportunity to hear from fan favorite Atlanta Falcons of the past and present. Bijan Robinson spoke with Sterling Holmes and Patrick Allen of FanSided's Stacking the Box at Radio Row and answered questions ranging from who's the funniest guy on the team to his thoughts on Raheem Morris and more.
When it came to who the funniest player on the team is, Robinson's answer might surprise you.
"The funniest guy on the team, I would have to say, 'cause there's a lot of 'em, is Zachary Harrison. He's one of our d-linemen. Dude is hilarious and I don't think he tries to be but every time I'm with him it's just, there's never a dull moment and we're just crackling every single time. He sits right next to me in the team meetings and that dude is hilarious."
Bijan Robinson names Zach Harrison as the funniest member of Falcons squad.
Robinson then spoke about new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. Robinson said he asked for Morris' number about 15 minutes after he was hired by the Falcons and shortly after Morris Facetimed his new running back.
"I think he's what we needed." Robinson said about his new head coach.
Some other nuggets from Robinson's interview with Stacking the Box:
- His favorite running back growing up was LaDainian Tomlinson.
- He was named after the Iranian fashion designer and the owner DMed him about them working together on something.
- Robinson says he's "starting to be" a big fashion guy.
- His Mount Rushmore of running backs: Barry Sanders, Adrian Peterson, Marshall Faulk, and Tomlinson.
- Sterling asked him if there was ever a time when he was tackled and he couldn't believe who tackled him. Robinson said that he prides himself on not getting tackled in one-on-one situations He said he caught a pass on a swing route and while he made Budda Baker miss, Baker was able to grab a shoestring, which did enough to allow his fellow Cardinals teammates to get him out of bounds.
- Quinnen Williams hit him the hardest this season.
- Regarding Super Bowl 58, Robinson said the 49ers have a better team but he thinks the Chiefs will win.
Bijan Robinson spoke on behalf of Courtyard by Marriott.