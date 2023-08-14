Bijan Robinson Rookie of the Year odds (Former Longhorn favored to win award)
Bijan Robinson is set as the betting favorite to win the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
We're just weeks away from the start of the NFL season so it's time to take a peak at some betting odds to win this year's NFL award.
Amongst all of the categories, there is one Falcon who enters the season as the favorite to win the award. That player is none other than their rookie running back, Bijan Robinson, who is favored to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Let's take a look at the odds.
Bijan Robinson Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
That's right, Robinson is the betting favorite at +300 odds to win the award. He has an implied probability of 25% based on his odds and if you bet $100 on him to be named Rookie of the Year, you'd win a profit of $300 if he achieves the feat.
It's a little bit surprising to see him favored to win the award with three quarterbacks likely to be their team's starter for Week 1 of the season in Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson. Let's also remember that Robinson will be splitting his carries, at least to an extent, with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson.
Even with that being the case, oddsmakers and bettors love Robinson to be the best offensive rookie in 2023.
The next closest non-quarterback on the odds list is the player who has the next running back selected in the draft, Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions.
The NFL MVP award has basically become "who was the best quarterback" award, but Offensive Rookie of the Year hasn't followed that trend. In fact, seven of the last 10 winners of the award were non-quarterbacks.
Four running backs won the award during that span. Eddie Lacy in 2013, Todd Gurley in 2015, Alvin Kamara in 2017, and Saquon Barkley in 2018.
It's going to be an electric season watching the former Longhorn go to work for the Falcons. Let's hope he lives up to his potential in his rookie season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.