Bill Belichick's comments on Manningcast prove he's still mad Falcons didn't hire him
Bill Belichick is a salty guy. Everyone who's worked with him says that once you get to know him a little more his personality starts to show, but I guess that takes more than two weeks because his ManningCast spots have been rough. As it turns out, a guy who spent 20 years being difficult and boring in front of a TV camera is still difficult and boring in front of a different TV camera.
Now that he's no longer on an NFL sideline every Sunday, Bill's got a lot of time on his hands. He's using that time, apparently, to join every single TV show that's ever existed. If you are a digital content company and want someone to point at a screen and say 'that's the quarterback,' then Bill's your guy. He will do it, and he won't look happy about it. But he'll do it.
One of his many gigs that he definitely wanted to do and isn't just using to pass the time before the Giants fire Brian Daboll is a recurring analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football ManningCast. Every week he jumps on for a few minutes, doesn't seem to understand how the time delay works, and then dips out right before whatever movie star ABC is promoting joins the show.
However, the Falcons' 2024 Manningcast debut went a little differently. You may remember that Bill interviewed for the job this winter, and that the Falcons decided to go in a different direction with a candidate that more aligns with their preferences. But they'll definitely keep his resume on file and encourage him to apply for more openings as they arise! Kinda makes you wonder if that had anything to do with how grumpy and critical he was about the Falcons – who, you know, won the game.
Bill Belichick is still so salty about not getting the Falcons job
Honestly, I get it. Every single person on this planet has a job that they feel like they should have gotten and then didn't, and every single person is still salty about it. I'm salty about it, you're salty about it, we're all salty about it. Bill's one of the three best coaches in the history of the NFL, and even that wasn't enough to get him a new gig. You'd think his display shelf full of Super Bowl trophies and accolades would be enough to keep him content for one (1) season without coaching, but I suppose that's not how those guys are wired.
Sorry, Bill. Just wasn't your time. I'm sure rebuilding the Giants from scratch at 73 years old will be just as fun.