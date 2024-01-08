Bill Belichick to the Atlanta Falcons? NFL insiders think so
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots could be headed for a breakup and two NFL insiders think the legendary head coach will land with the Atlanta Falcons
Like him or not, Bill Belichick is one of the greatest head coaches of all time and was the leader of one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. While fans see one side of Belichick, players see another and, for the most part, have the utmost respect for him.
The Patriots may move on from Belichick and with the Atlanta Falcons firing Arthur Smith, the door could be open for the two sides to come together and NFL insiders certainly think it could happen.
Bill Belichick could find himself as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons
Bill Belichick might be the most controversial head coaching option for the Atlanta Falcons, while also being the most qualified.
Belichick has won many Super Bowls and has become one of the most respected coaches ever. But he also had quite the attitude that has perturbed many people. Right now, you see more people that don't want Belichick than do.
However, that may not stop the Falcons, as it shouldn't. NFL insiders Josina Anderson and Dianna Russini stated that the Falcons are a team to closely watch if the Patriots move on for their head coach.
There was a report before week 18 that said the NFC South is a division to closely watch with Bill Belichick. Barring anything unforeseen, the Falcons and Panthers are the only two teams that have an opening. One of those teams has a respected owner while the other doesn't. One has a solid roster and resources to get even better, while the other one doesn't, for the most part.
If he is going to an NFC South team, it will be the Falcons. I would be shocked if Belichick agreed to join the Panthers.
Whether you like it or not, there is a chance that Bill Belichick will be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.