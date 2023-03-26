CBS Sports has a vendetta against the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons, generally, have been praised for what they have done in free agency this offseason. They have added a few defensive starters while also securing the future of the right side of the offensive line.
But as they always say, you cannot please everyone. CBS Sports has been highly critical of what the Falcons have done and they don't believe they are anything more than the worst NFC team.
CBS Sports ranks the Atlanta Falcons as the worst NFC team
The Atlanta Falcons will be an interesting team to watch this next season. They have added a franchise safety, added some key defensive linemen, secured their franchise right guard, and brought back their breakout right tackle from last year.
There are other teams in the NFC that can't claim half of that, but apparently, CBS Sports doesn't see things the same. They ranked Atlanta 16 out of 16 in their NFC rankings. Here is a look at their rankings:
1. Eagles
2. Cowboys
3. 49ers
4. Lions
5. Giants
6. Saints
7. Vikings
8. Seahawks
9. Commanders
10. Buccaneers
11. Packers
12. Rams
13. Bears
14. Panthers
15. Cardinals
16. Falcons
It makes no sense how teams like the Saints, Commanders, Buccaneers, Packers, Rams, Bears, Panthers, and Cardinals are all clearly better than the Falcons.
The Saints have lost a lot in free agency and adding Derek Carr doesn't change their outlook much. The Commanders are committed to Sam Howell who has thrown 19 passes with only 11 completions in his career, the Buccaneers are starting Baker Mayfield, the Packers will likely start a QB that has one start in three seasons, the Rams were a mess last year, the Bears are led by a QB who only threw for 200+ yards twice last year, and the Panthers and Cardinals have so much uncertainty.
I would be shocked if the Atlanta Falcons are not better than at least one of those teams, but, then again, I guess someone had to be in last—since it is CBS Sports, it is predictably the Falcons.