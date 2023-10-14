Commanders vs. Falcons best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Tyler Allgeier will find the end zone)
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown scorers for the Commanders-Falcons matchup.
The Atlanta Falcons season has been a roller coaster ride already and we're only five weeks into the season. In Week 6, they're set to host the Washington Commanders with a chance to improve to 4-2 on the season.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. All you need to happen for these bets to win is for the player we wager on to find the end zone. If they do, the bet cashes.
Anytime TD bets for Commanders vs. Falcons
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+170)
- Jonnu Smith Anytime TD (+310)
- Desmond Ridder Anytime TD (+340)
Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+170)
Bijan Robinson got the majority of action in the backfield for the Falcons in Week 3 and Week 4, but they went back to more of a 50/50 split in Week 5 to great success. In fact, Allgeier outcarried Robinson, 17-14, against the Texans and it led to a win for Atlanta.
Even with that being the case, Allgeier's odds to score a touchdown a much longer than Robinson's, making him a great value bet to find the end zone. It's also important to note the Commanders are allowing the sixth most yards per carry in the NFL this year at 4.8, so the Falcons running backs are poised to have a big game.
I'll bet on Allgeier to score at +170.
Jonnu Smith Anytime TD (+310)
It's not Kyle Pitts or Drake London who leads the Falcons in receiving yards, it's Jonnu Smith who is has the most receiving yards at 246. He's also tied for the most receptions this season with 21. Even with that being the case, he's set all the way at +310 to find the end zone on Sunday.
This might be the best bet on the entire board for this game. He hasn't found the end zone yet, but based on his receiving numbers, it's more of a matter of "when" instead of "if."
Desmond Ridder Anytime TD (+340)
People forget that Desmond Ridder already has two rushing touchdowns on the season. He doesn't mind to take off with his legs when they get the ball close to the goal line and he also had 10 total rushes against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.
The value on this bet at +340 is too good to pass up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
