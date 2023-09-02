Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South
Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.
Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South
Divisions are a huge part of the NFL. With so few games during the regular season schedule (compared to other sports), there is little margin for error when it comes to keeping pace in your division.
Also Read: 13 legends the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
If the Atlanta Falcons want to make the postseason then they need to rely on winning their division, which also means staying one step ahead of the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the year.
The Atlanta Falcons competed in the weakest division in the NFL last year and while the division is still seen as the weakest, the Falcons cannot bank on that. They need to stay at least one step ahead of the other three teams beginning in week one.
Obviously, the Falcons can get that jumpstart in week one since they play the Carolina Panthers at home. But they have no control over what the Saints and Buccaneers do and what the Panthers do after week one, so let's take a look at how the Falcons' schedule compares to the rest.
The comparison will be broken up into six slides with three weeks on each slide.