Could ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott fit with the Atlanta Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons were among the best running teams in the entire league last year—some might argue they were the best—either way, their rushing game projects to be among the best once again. They benefitted from another good season by Cordarrelle Patterson and a breakout performance by rookie Tyler Allgeier.
Both Allgeier and Patterson are under contract for the upcoming season but could the Falcons find a use for the ex-Dallas Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliott?
Why the Atlanta Falcons might actually make sense for the former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
On the surface, it doesn't seem like the Atlanta Falcons have room for the Cowboys' legend Ezekiel Elliott, but there actually might be a role in Atlanta for him.
Tyler Allgeier clearly has a bright future and Cordarrelle Patterson is a fiery player and a fan favorite. The Atlanta Falcons are clearly going to rely on their ground game for a second-straight season. In other words, those who play RB for Atlanta are going to take a beating over the year. You cannot count on your first and second-string RBs to stay healthy throughout the season.
Arthur Smith also loves his physical runners, just think about Derrick Henry and his current running backs. Ezekiel Elliott is obviously a power runner who Smith would welcome with open arms.
Elliott is the type of player Smith loves and he would help take pressure off of the two current runners at the top of the depth chart. If the Falcons plan on running the ball at the rate they did last season then isn't adding another good RB the equivalent of the Chiefs or Bills adding a solid third WR?
While Zeke has certainly lost a step, he has been a touchdown machine. If Terry Fontenot can bring him in on a reasonable deal then this move could be in the cards. It isn't like the Falcons have much money invested in the position. CP's base salary is only $4 million while Allgeier's is well under $1 million.
I mean the Cowboys' are dealing with a $17 million dead cap hit from cutting Elliott, Patterson and Allgeier combine for a $6.4 million cap hit. It isn't unreasonable to commit more money to the position.
The one question that remains is if Zeke would be willing to sign with the Atlanta Falcons. He certainly would love his fit in the offense, but would he be willing to join a team who isn't seen as a Super Bowl contender?