Could the Atlanta Falcons draft UGA TE Brock Bowers?
Brock Bowers is the best tight end prospect since Kyle Pitts, could the Atlanta Falcons draft the UGA Bulldog to pair with Pitts?
After free agency, it appears that the Atlanta Falcons will look to fill their defense in the draft. We are now seeing defensive prospects consistently mocked to the Falcons after they filled needs at quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end.
One prospect that Falcons fans love is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers—an elite talent. Thanks to the great quarterback and wide receiver prospects, Bowers may sit in the green room for a dozen picks.
With that being said, the draft is the most unpredictable event in sports. No matter how much we think we know, we know nothing.
I would not completely rule out the Falcons drafting Bowers despite having Kyle Pitts and a recently signed Charlie Woerner.
There is a slim chance that UGA TE Brock Bowers lands with the Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has made it known that he believes in the 'best player available' approach. The fourth-year GM has proven that by taking Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson in back-to-back-to-back drafts.
Tight end was not the biggest need in 2021, wide receiver was not the biggest need in 2022, and running back was not the biggest need in 2023.
The Falcons need to decide what their plan is with Kyle Pitts; both on the field and off the field. Are they going to use him on the outside more? And are they going to keep him around for the future?
Bowers would bring long-term stability. If the Falcons want to be in a no-pressure situation when Pitts' contract is expiring, then Bowers is the best way to go.
Zac Robinson would have to think outside of the Sean McVay offense, however. McVay uses '11 personnel' more than anyone, so Robinson would need to stray away from that to get the best players on the field.
Robinson may also switch Kyle Pitts to wide receiver—even if he is never labeled as one—allowing Bowers to come in and play in the area of the field he is best in.
All that being said, do not expect to see this pick. The edge rusher board will be stocked at pick eight and that is a much bigger need.