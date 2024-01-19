Did Falcons legend Julio Jones just play his final NFL game?
Julio Jones will forever be a legend for the Atlanta Falcons and we could have just seen him play in his final NFL game.
If you asked any Atlanta Falcons fan a player whom they wish they could go back and re-live any player's prime, most would say Julio Jones. Julio was simply different and the most dominant receiver of the generation.
While his play fell off a cliff pretty quickly, he has still managed to hang around the NFL since he was traded from Atlanta in 2021. But it feels like the end has come for Julio during Monday's playoff game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
We may have seen the last of Falcons legend Julio Jones on Monday
Since being traded from the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, Julio Jones has struggled to stay healthy and has also struggled to produce when on the field. He was traded to the Titans and was released in 2022 and then spent time with the Buccaneers and Eagles—both stints ending in a playoff loss in the first round.
It felt like Julio's Wildcard exit with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last year was the swan song for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. However, during the 2023 season, it was announced that Julio was signing with the Eagles to reunite with A.J. Brown.
It was a bit surprising but it made sense since the Eagles were coming off of a Super Bowl berth and were in the middle of a hot streak.
We all know how that ended for the Eagles as they took a nosedive and were booted on Monday in the first round of the playoffs.
Julio figured to be a big part of the game since the Eagles were missing star WR A.J. Brown. But, as many saw, the Eagles could not get anything done on offense and Julio ended up getting knocked out of the game with a head injury.
If this is the end of Julio's career then it is a disappointing way to end such a legendary career. However, none of that overshadows just how incredible this receiver was.
If I had to guess, I would say that this is the end. Winning a Super Bowl is the only thing Julio Jones wants and trying to 'ring chase' in the NFL is nearly impossible. There are too many factors. Julio might just have to accept that he likely will never get a ring, unfortunately.