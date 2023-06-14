Disgruntled Danielle Hunter is the fix for the Atlanta Falcons' biggest problem
It is that time of the year when players make headlines for their intentions to skip offseason activities. One of those players is Danielle Hunter and the Atlanta Falcons should be as interested as anyone.
Also Read: The Atlanta Falcons play a lot of bad run defenses in 2023
Hunter is currently in a contract dispute with the Minnesota Vikings after a season in which he registered 10.5 sacks following two injury-riddled years. He has proven to be a force off the edge which is exactly what the Falcons need right now.
Danielle Hunter is the pass rusher that the Atlanta Falcons need
Terry Fontenot was able to sure up the Atlanta Falcons this offseason with the additions of David Onyemata and Calais Campbell, but they still have uncertainties at edge rusher and now they have a solution to that problem sitting right in front of them.
Danielle Hunter has been a monster for the Minnesota Vikings since being drafted in 2015. Despite missing all of 2020 and much of 2021, Hunter has 71 career sacks and 85 tackles for loss. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, something that the Falcons could seriously use.
Not to mention, he fits the profile that defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen wants. He is six-foot-five, 260 pounds, which is a similar size to two edge rushers that Nielsen coached and helped draft in New Orleans—Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner.
Bringing in Hunter would require draft pick(s) and a new contract. And, for that matter, a willingness from the Vikings to part with the franchise pass rusher. If the Vikings are open to moving him then the Falcons could and should pull this off. They have plenty of future money and enough draft capital.
All in all, this is a piece that would go a long way in fixing the Falcons defense. Their edge rusher position, as we stand now, has a lot of unknown, albeit talented, players but Hunter would give them a legit threat off the edge. He is still in his prime and doesn't turn 29 until mid-season. This is a trade that the Falcons should seriously consider.