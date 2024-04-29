Early Falcons 53-man roster predictions after 2024 NFL Draft
Taking an early stab at the 53-man roster after the Falcons make their 2024 NFL Draft picks.
Falcons 53-man roster prediction: Defense
Defensive line (7):
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
- Zach Harrison
- Ruke Orhorhoro (Draft - 2.35)
- Brandon Dorlus (Draft - 4.109)
- Kentavius Street
- Zion Logue (Draft - 6.197)
The work the Falcons have done these past two years to fix this position is just extraordinary. With two talented newcomers and a healthy Grady Jarrett, they become even better.
Edge rusher (4):
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Lorenzo Carter
- Bralen Trice (Draft - 3.74)
- DeAngelo Malone
The Falcons have a lot of trust in Arnold Ebiketie going into his third season. They still could improve at the position but Bralen Trice is someone who can come in and impact the game right away. Could we also have a breakout season for DeAngelo Malone with a new scheme?
Linebackers (4):
- Kaden Elliss
- Nate Landman
- Troy Andersen
- J.D. Bertrand (Draft - 5.143)
A position that was a strength last season thanks to the emergence of Nate Landman. We also hope that Troy Andersen and his incredible athleticism will stay on the field for the entire season.
Cornerback (6):
- A.J. Terrell
- Xavien Howard (projected signing)
- Clark Phillips III
- Mike Hughes
- Dee Alford
- Antonio Hamilton
I am not going to lie, I have questions here for the Atlanta Falcons. They have A.J. Terrell and three guys who are best suited in the slot. While I thought Clark Phillips III was excellent outside, can he hold up against a full season of big receivers? And if they decide to sign Xavien Howard, how healthy will he be through a 17-game season?
Safety (4):
- Jessie Bates III
- John Johnson III (projected signing)
- DeMarcco Hellams
- Richie Grant
The Falcons know what they have in Jessie Bates III but then they have a couple of wildcards when it comes to those currently on the roster. That is why Raheem Morris brings in a familiar face in John Johnson III.