Every quarterback that the Atlanta Falcons will play in 2023
Now that each team has their quarterback—for the most part—here are each of the signal callers the Falcons will play in 2022
This far into the NFL offseason, we have a pretty good idea of who will start at quarterback for each team come the second and third week of September. It is a much different situation than the one we were in when back in mid-April I tried to predict each quarterback the Atlanta Falcons would play this upcoming season.
At this point in time, we know the Falcons' schedule and we know what quarterbacks each team has on their roster, so let's look at the probable starter that the Falcons will have to play each week during the 2023 regular season.
Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons will have to slow down during the 2023 NFL season
The NFL regular season consists of 18 weeks with every team playing 17 games against 14 different opponents. For the Atlanta Falcons, their first game will come on September 10th at home against the Carolina Panthers.
This means that they will be trying to spoil the debut of the number-one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are also one of the few teams who will be going against the four highest-drafted rookie quarterbacks from the most recent draft.
With all of that being said, here are the opposing quarterbacks the Falcons will be trying to stop and how many years of experience they have in the NFL (not including the 2023 season). And, of course, this is subject to change because of things like injuries, benchings, rest, etc.
- vs. Panthers: Bryce Young (Rookie)
- vs. Packers: Jordan Love (3yrs, only 1 start)
- @ Lions: Jared Goff (7yrs)
- @ Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (2yrs)
- vs. Texans: C.J. Stroud (R)
- vs. Commanders: Sam Howell (1yr)
- @ Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield (5yrs)
- @ Titans: Ryan Tannehill (10yrs) or Will Levis (R)
- vs. Vikings: Kirk Cousins (11yrs)
- @ Cardinals: Kyler Murray (4yrs)
- BYE
- vs. Saints: Derek Carr (9yrs)
- @ Jets: Aaron Rodgers (18yrs)
- vs. Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield (5yrs)
- @ Panthers: Bryce Young (R)
- vs. Colts: Anthony Richardson (R)
- @ Bears: Justin Fields (2yrs)
- @ Saints: Derek Carr (9yrs)
Most of the Falcons' opponents have clear-cut starting quarterbacks. The only ones that could be iffy are the Titans, the Cardinals (unsure when Kyler Murray will be healthy), and possibly the Buccaneers and Commanders. If I had to bet, I think the Falcons will go against Ryan Tannehill, a healthy Kyler Murray, Sam Howell, and Baker Mayfield.
Overall, there are really two quarterbacks who will keep you up at night—Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.
We don't have any idea what each of the rookies will look like, Derek Carr, despite all of his recent excuses, played poorly for the Raiders, and Justin Fields' legs are much more consistent than his right arm.
If the Falcons can even marginally improve, they should be able to get to .500 or above. There is a lot of uncertainty around every single team the Atlanta Falcons play in 2023, and that bodes well for them.