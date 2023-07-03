Every repeat opponent for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
Who are the common opponents for the Atlanta Falcons from 2022 to 2023?
The 2023 Atlanta Falcons will have higher expectations than they did going into 2022. Many thought that the 2022 team actually exceeded expectations with their 7-10 record.
Also Read: Four changes the Falcons would make to their schedule
However, 7-10 will not cut it for a team that has added more talent than any team in the National Football League this offseason. Part of the equation for the Falcons to improve is for them to play better against 2023 opponents that they also saw last year, particularly their divisional opponents.
Common opponents between the 2022 and 2023 schedules for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to end their postseason drought in 2023. To do that they will need to improve against those select teams that they also played last year as they struggled against many of them.
Obviously, common opponents start with divisional opponents. As always the Falcons will play the Saints, Buccaneers, and Panthers, twice each. Atlanta was only able to scratch out a single win against the Panthers and Buccaneers, and none against the Saints. Clearly, those are games they will have to win this season.
Outside of the division, the Dirty Birds will also play the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and Arizona Cardinals again.
The Falcons were able to rack up two of their seven wins against the Bears and Cardinals. The Bears could be improved while the Cardinals could be worse. The Falcons played those two teams at home in 2022 but will have to visit Arizona and Chicago in 2023, while the Commanders will come to Atlanta.
To sum it all up, the Falcons will face six common opponents and eight new opponents. They went 4-5 against these common opponents. The Falcons will have to improve on the road, especially against common opponents, to make the playoffs for the 2023 NFL season.