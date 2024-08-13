FA target Justin Simmons gave glowing report on Falcons Jessie Bates
Justin Simmons' market is heating up after his name was absent from the news since being released by the Denver Broncos. The All-Pro safety met with the New Orleans Saints and will now meet with the Atlanta Falcons.
Simmons is a phenomenal player who Falcons fans want badly, especially after the injury to DeMarcco Hellams. If you were looking for a reason to be optimistic about him choosing the Dirty Birds then check out what he had to say about the player he would dominate with in red and black.
Justin Simmons is a huge fan of Falcons safety Jessie Bates
The NFL does its annual 'Top 100 Players of [Year]' which is put together by players voting for who they think are the best players. While the list might still lack accuracy, it does tell you who the most well-respected players are. It also allows you to hear what one player thinks of another.
In 2021, Jessie Bates III made his first appearance on the list as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He came in at 90 after his All-Pro season and fellow safety Justin Simmons—who landed at No. 45—gave him the ultimate praise.
Watch the video by clicking here.
Simmons opens by saying that Jessie "is a baller" and "is a tremendous talent at safety." He then closes the video by saying that he will make Pro Bowls and All-Pros for years to come.
Well, here we are three years later and the two of them have the chance to team up to be the unanimous best safety duo in the league. Hearing what the free agent said about Bates makes you think the Falcons should have a leg-up in landing him.
Justin Simmons has already met with the New Orleans Saints so this may come down to which side of the bitter rivalry he wants to join. Does he want to join the side that has the best safety and would make the best duo in the league? Or the side whose best player doesn't even believe in his team?