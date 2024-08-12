Falcons hosting All-Pro safety Justin Simmons amid injury concerns
Justin Simmons is the best free agent still available and the Atlanta Falcons are interested. They have a huge need at the position, especially after DeMarcco Hellams went down with an injury in Friday's preseason game.
Simmons would immediately bring game-changing ability. He has been one of the NFL's best over the past handful of years and pairing him with Jessie Bates would be deadly.
The Atlanta Falcons have suddenly been hit with a wave of injuries this past week. First came wide receiver Rondale Moore who sustained a season-ending injury in camp. Then DeMarcco Hellams went down on the second defensive snap of the preseason. And to put a cherry on top, Bralen Trice tore his ACL later in the game.
The Falcons have some work to do after a rash of injuries and they are looking to swing big by hosting the top free agent on the market.
This would be a huge addition. Justin Simmons is a great player who became a cap casualty with the Broncos. Sign him and you would instantly have the NFL's best safety duo. Not to mention, you would make the Saints angry.
This comes after Raheem Morris stated that DeMarcco Hellams would miss significant time with what was detailed as an ankle injury. He hasn't been placed on the IR so there is hope he could return later in the year but you still have to find a way to cover up the loss.
Adding the All-Pro safety is the best move you can make. He will be entering his ninth year in the league and has been one of the most consistent players over that time.
Hopefully, Terry Fontenot doesn't let him leave Atlanta without a deal. The Falcons need Simmons in a big way.