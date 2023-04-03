Falcons Draft Profile Christian Gonzalez: strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez's measurables, prospect profile, and fit with the Atlanta Falcons
Christian Gonzalez has been a hot name for the Atlanta Falcons with their eighth-overall pick. He didn't receive much hype for the Falcons until recently which only adds to the long list of potential players Atlanta could take.
If they do end up taking the corner, what type of player would they be adding and how would he fit on the team? We will go over everything.
Christian Gonzalez's Measurables:
Measurable
Value
Percentile for position
Height
6' 1⅜"
89
Weight
197
68
Wingspan
76 7/8"
70
Arm length
32"
70
Hand size
9 1/2"
76
10 yard split
1.54
53
40 yard dash
4.38
89
Vertical
41 1/2"
96
Broad
133"
95
Bench
14
44
The first thing you are going to notice about Oregon CB, Christian Gonzalez, is his size. Standing at six-foot-one he has the ability to match up with NFL wide receivers, it is one of the main reasons he is viewed as the top cornerback in the class.
However, while you see a tall corner, his measurements are inconsistent with what you would typically expect. His arm length/wingspan are average and his 14 reps in the bench press are dismal.
I already referenced his size which is in the 89th percentile for his position, yet, his weight is in the 68th percentile. With that being said, I would much rather have a corner that is a couple of inches taller than a couple of pounds heavier.
Finally, you look at his speed and explosiveness. He has elite speed but has a poor time on the 10-yard split which signals toward a player who has excellent top-end speed but struggles getting accelerated. But is that really the case? His broad jump and vertical are amazing which usually means elite explosiveness. His numbers at the combine are just inconsistent. That said, this is the combine which doesn't determine his play on the field—which is the next segment