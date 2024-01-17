Falcons: 3 positions that will undergo complete overhauls in offseason
These three positions will look completely different for the Falcons in 2024
There are going to be a lot of big changes for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Of course, everything starts with them hiring a new head coach and from there the dominoes will start to fall for this roster.
Looking at the future of this roster, there are a few positions that could look completely different when the 2024 season kicks off. For the Falcons, no position will be prioritized more than the most important position in sports.
The Atlanta Falcons will overhaul their quarterbacks
Under contract for 2024: Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke
Neither of these quarterbacks will be starting for the Atlanta Falcons to open the 2024 season. There is even a question of if either of them will be on the roster.
With that being said, expect to see Ridder next season. He is a talented player who has struggled with turning the ball over, but he is still on his rookie contract which gives the Falcons the ability to keep him around for a couple more years.
As for Taylor Heinicke, well his future is seriously in doubt. With a new head coach, it would be shocking if Heinicke isn't released. He wasn't good last season and releasing him will give the Falcons just over $7 million in cap space.