Falcons: 3 positions that will undergo complete overhauls in offseason
These three positions will look completely different for the Falcons in 2024
2 of 3
The Atlanta Falcons will overhaul their wide receivers
Under contract for 2024: Drake London, Josh Ali, Chris Blair, Austin Mack
Oh boy, the Atlanta Falcons have all sorts of work to do at wide receiver. Drake London is the only player under contract who is anything more than a preseason player.
There is going to be a combination of free-agent signings and a couple of draft picks at the position. Outside of quarterback, this is probably the biggest problem on this roster—some might argue it is the biggest problem.
The Falcons' new head coach will have to work many hours with Terry Fontenot to fix their wide receiver position.