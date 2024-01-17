Falcons: 3 positions that will undergo complete overhauls in offseason
The Atlanta Falcons will overhaul their edge rushers
Under contract for 2024: Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter, Ade Ogundeji, DeAngelo Malone, Ikenna Enechukwu, Demone Harris
All of those players combined played 819 snaps for the Falcons last year. For reference, the defense played a total of 1,141 snaps during the season. That is a problem, especially when you consider that all but three of those 819 snaps came from Ebiketie and Carter.
This has always been a problem position for this team. It feels like they are going through a slow rebuild at edge rusher but they need to go snag a top-tier edge rusher in free agency or via trade.
There is no time to mess around anymore, go find that one franchise player off the edge.