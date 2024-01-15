Falcons can land their franchise pass rusher by hiring Antonio Pierce
Maxx Crosby is type of player the Atlanta Falcons have been looking for for years and they could land him by hiring Antonio Pierce as their head coach
The Atlanta Falcons have been looking for a franchise pass rusher for the longest time. For whatever reason they just haven't been able to land and develop that one player off the edge since John Abraham was released.
If they decide to hire Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce, then they could find one of the league's best rushers landing right in their lap. It would be a huge boost for a defense that was vastly improved in 2023.
Atlanta Falcons could land Maxx Crosby by hiring Antonio Pierce as HC
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a new head coach at the same time that the Las Vegas Raiders are. For the Raiders, after firing Josh McDaniels in the middle of the season, they promoted former player Antonio Pierce to interim head coach.
All things considered, Pierce did an extraordinary job with a team that was free falling. His players have been begging for him to be promoted to head coach and that includes their best player, Maxx Crosby.
Crosby has reportedly given the Raiders an ultimatum and said that he may request a trade if the team doesn't hire Antonio Pierce.
This is a big development. It shows how much players love playing for him and that should intrigue the Falcons, who they have requested to interview.
Meanwhile, the team that knows him the best seem to be dragging their feet in hiring him. It appears like they would rather land the big name like Jim Harbaugh.
This could be a sneaky hire by the Falcons. Crosby could sweeten the pot because it figures that he would prefer to follow Pierce wherever he could go. Grab Pierce and make the trade for one of the best in the NFL.
The big issue would be compensation because trading the eighth-overall pick could be too much, especially when you have to prioritize landing a quarterback. Perhaps the Falcons could get creative in trying to land the pass rusher if all the stars align.