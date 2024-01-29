Blogging Dirty
Falcons 7-round mock draft after Raheem Morris hire: Atlanta makes blockbuster trade

Here is an updated mock draft after the Atlanta Falcons hired their new head coach, Raheem Morris

By Grayson Freestone

TRADE: Falcons trade pick 8, pick 43, 2025 first round, 2025 second round, and QB Desmond Ridder to the Bears for pick 1

Round 1, Pick 1: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Everyone has heard Caleb Williams' name for the past two years. He is seen as a generational quarterback who has similarities to Patrick Mahomes.

If the Falcons can get 75% of Mahomes, this team can win the Super Bowl. The Falcons have a lot more offensive talent than the Chiefs do and Williams would thrive in this offense.

This trade depends on what the Bears decide to do with Justin Fields. I think they will trade down and put their trust in Fields. This would be a statement by Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot, and the Atlanta Falcons.

