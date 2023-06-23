Falcons' best candidate to win each 'NFL Honors' award: MVP, OPOY, DPOY, etc.
Each season the 'Associated Press' gets together to vote on who should win each award at the NFL Honors Night which takes place the week before the Super Bowl. Usually, everyone has a good idea prior to the show as to who will win the award.
However, right now, no one has a clue as to who will win the awards for the upcoming season. But looking at it from an individual team perspective, you can pick out the best candidate for each award. This is what we are going to do for the Atlanta Falcons.
The top candidate for the Falcons will be picked out from each of the following awards:
- Most Valuable Player (MVP)
- Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY)
- Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY)
- Comeback Player of the Year (CPOY)
- Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY)
- Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY)
- Assistant Coach of the Year
Coach of the Year will not be included (for obvious reasons), and the same with the Salute to Service and Walter Payton Man of the Year awards, because that isn't fair to predict, in my opinion—too many players do great things, especially with this current Falcons team.
Without further ado, we will get underway, starting with Assistant Coach of the Year:
Falcons candidate for Assistant Coach of the Year: Ryan Nielsen, DC
There are two choices here for the Atlanta Falcons, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. One will call plays while the other won't, it is a pretty easy choice.
Honestly, it is within the realm of possibilities that Nielsen could end up with this award. Nielsen has inherited a defense that was not good last year, has added a lot of talent, and he is a smart mind. That is a pretty good combination for this award.
If the Falcons have a good defense and make the playoffs, Nielsen could be in the running for AP Assistant Coach of the Year.