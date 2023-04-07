Falcons: Calais Campbell is one play away from a major career milestone
Calais Campbell was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and remarkably, 16 years later he is gearing up for what will be his 15th season in the NFL with what will be his fourth team—the Atlanta Falcons.
From snap one in 2023 he will be trying to hit a major career milestone that only a handful of players have ever hit in their careers.
New Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell is one sack away from a huge milestone
Calais Campbell has had ten seasons in the NFL where he has registered six or more sacks, one of which was a dominant year he had in Jacksonville in 2017 when he recorded 14.5 sacks. All of those seasons in a league that stands for 'Not For Long' has led him up to recording his 100th sack with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.
Currently, he is sitting at 99 career sacks, and so all he needs is one play to reach the rare milestone for defensive linemen.
Only 41 players in the history of the NFL have officially reached 100 career sacks, and Campbell will likely become the 42nd. Now, of course, there is the caveat that the NFL didn't officially start recording sacks until 1982, so there are some players who unofficially reached the mark.
Other than Campbell, Khalil Mack is the closest player—currently under contract for 2023—to hit the mark. There are five players—Von Miller, Cam Jordan, Chandler Jones, Justin Houston, and Aaron Donald—who have over 100 sacks (once again, among those currently under contract).
Hopefully, the new Falcons' defensive linemen will be able to break through on the very first play for the defense.
And then there is the fact that Campbell is the active leader in tackles for loss with 165. Von Miller is hot on his tail with 164. Let's keep him on top until he decides to hang it up.