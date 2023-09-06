Falcons: Cordarrelle Patterson's new Twitter pic proves he is here to stay
Outsiders have been pushing a narrative that the Atlanta Falcons are going to trade Cordarrelle Patterson but CP's new Twitter profile picture proves that he and the team know what his role will be in 2023
On the surface, it would appear that the Atlanta Falcons would be looking to move Cordarrelle Patterson. Technically, he is the third-string running back and he is in the final year of his reasonable contract.
However, the Falcons are not going to move the do-it-all running back unless they are blown away by an offer—he holds too much value on this team. Not to mention, Patterson is embracing his unique role in Arthur Smith's offense.
Cordarrelle Patterson is embracing his special role with the 2023 Falcons
The Minnesota Vikings originally drafted Cordarrelle Patterson as a wide receiver but they never could find a consistent role for him in their offense. He ended up bouncing around before switching to the running back position. He eventually joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and has not looked back.
Patterson emerged as the top running back during the 2021 season and the first part of the 2022 season before he was injured for a few weeks. Now, he is going to split carries with a generational talent with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier who is coming off a 1,000-yard season.
Usually, third-string running backs don't get many touches but this isn't a usual offense or player. Patterson is going to be used as a 'joker' and he is embracing his role.
When I saw this my mind immediately went to those people who said he would be traded. Patterson knows that he isn't going to get 150 carries but he does know that he will be used in a bunch of different ways.
He will line up as a running back, he will line up as a boundary receiver, he will line up as a slot receiver, and we might even see him line up in the wildcat. Needless to say, he has a role in this offense and he knows it. He is here to stay.