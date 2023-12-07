Falcons leading sacker, Arnold Ebiketie, isn't seeing enough snaps
Arnold Ebiketie currently leads the Atlanta Falcons with 5.5 sacks despite not playing regularly
Arnold Ebiketie has had an interesting start to his career. After getting drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he got off to a great start in his rookie season before fading down the stretch.
Also Read: Falcons continue to win despite their lackluster offense
In 2023, it has been the exact opposite. He struggled to get any production early on but he is now leading the team in sacks despite playing fewer than 120 pass rush snaps. That needs to change as the Falcons try to win their division.
The Atlanta Falcons should be giving Arnold Ebiketie more snaps
Run defense is a huge part of Ryan Nielsen's scheme. He wants to stop the run before he stops the pass which explains why he hasn't been giving second-year player Arnold Ebiketie the majority of snaps.
However, that needs to change as we close out the season. Ebiketie has been getting to the quarterback and is leading the Atlanta Falcons with 5.5 sacks despite being seventh on the team in pass rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
It isn't like Ebiketie is a terrible run defender either. He has been average which is something you can live with if he is going to find himself in the lap of quarterbacks.
Ebiketie didn't notch his first sack of the season until week six against the Commanders. Since then, he has only had one game without a sack. That is telling, especially when you consider he has only had one game with more than 13 pass-rush snaps this season. There are also six players with more pass rush snaps this season.
- Bud Dupree: 320
- Calais Campbell: 289
- David Onyemata: 268
- Grady Jarrett: 195
- Lorenzo Carter: 170
- Zach Harrison: 120
- Arnold Ebiketie: 113
Each of those players ahead of him has been good, but they also haven't been as productive. Ebiketie is battling for snaps with Dupree, Carter, and sometimes Harrison, so the stat is a little misleading, but I think you understand my point.
Ebiketie also has the Falcons' best PFF pass rush grade. He is an explosive athlete who has the talent to get double-digit sacks in a season—he just needs more opportunities.
He has only missed one tackle this year and has forced two fumbles. He deserves to be the primary pass rusher of the Atlanta Falcons. He is on a hot streak and should be given every opportunity to capitalize on his momentum.
No matter what may happen this season, this kid has a bright future ahead of him.