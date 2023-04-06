Fansided
Falcons Draft Profile Anthony Richardson: strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction

Florida v South Florida
Florida v South Florida / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's prospect profile, fit with the Atlanta Falcons, highlights, and more

There are two huge questions surrounding Anthony Richardson—which we will dive into detail later on. First, how high will he be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft? Second, would the Atlanta Falcons select him if he happens to be available with the eighth pick?

We will not know those answers for a few weeks but what we do know is what we have seen from him in college and what his measurables were at the combine. Let's dive into this breakdown of Anthony Richardson.

Anthony Richardson's Measurables:

Data from Mockdraftable.com

Measurable

Value

Percentile for position

Height

6' 3 3/4"

66

Weight

244

96

Arm length

32 3/4"

75

Hand size

10 1/2"

95

10 yard split

1.53

96

40 yard dash

4.43

98

Vertical

40 1/2" (QB record)

99

Broad

129" (QB record)

99

Do I even need to say anything? Anthony Richardson's combine numbers are ridiculous. He set the NFL Combine record for the highest vertical and the longest broad jump at the quarterback position. His forty-time and ten-yard split are just silly and he recorded all those numbers at a weight that ranks in the 96th percentile. He even has more than enough height for the NFL, his hand size is phenomenal, and his arm length is solid, for what that is worth. He is the perfect combine quarterback.

Anthony Richardson profile:

  1. Strengths and weaknesses
  2. Highlights:
  3. Fit with Falcons
  4. Prediction
