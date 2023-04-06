Falcons Draft Profile Anthony Richardson: strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's prospect profile, fit with the Atlanta Falcons, highlights, and more
There are two huge questions surrounding Anthony Richardson—which we will dive into detail later on. First, how high will he be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft? Second, would the Atlanta Falcons select him if he happens to be available with the eighth pick?
We will not know those answers for a few weeks but what we do know is what we have seen from him in college and what his measurables were at the combine. Let's dive into this breakdown of Anthony Richardson.
Anthony Richardson's Measurables:
Measurable
Value
Percentile for position
Height
6' 3 3/4"
66
Weight
244
96
Arm length
32 3/4"
75
Hand size
10 1/2"
95
10 yard split
1.53
96
40 yard dash
4.43
98
Vertical
40 1/2" (QB record)
99
Broad
129" (QB record)
99
Do I even need to say anything? Anthony Richardson's combine numbers are ridiculous. He set the NFL Combine record for the highest vertical and the longest broad jump at the quarterback position. His forty-time and ten-yard split are just silly and he recorded all those numbers at a weight that ranks in the 96th percentile. He even has more than enough height for the NFL, his hand size is phenomenal, and his arm length is solid, for what that is worth. He is the perfect combine quarterback.