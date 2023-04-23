Falcons Draft Profile Calijah Kancey: Strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey's measurables, prospect profile, and fit with the Atlanta Falcons
One can figure that the Atlanta Falcons, even with all the additions they have made, will target a defensive lineman or edge rusher early in the 2023 NFL Draft. Calijah Kancey is a very talented defensive tackle out of Pittsburgh who has been compared to another former Pitt Panther DT by the name of Aaron Donald.
Obviously, you cannot call him Aaron Donald because that would be extremely naïve but there are similarities in how they play the game of football. Here is the profile for Calijah Kancey.
Measurables:
Measurable
Value
Percentile for position
Height
6'0 5/8"
2
Weight
281
4
Arm length
30 5/8"
1
Hand size
9 1/8"
7
10yd split
1.64
95
40yd dash
4.67
99
Calijah Kancey is an undersized but quick defensive tackle. He doesn't have great height (although, you can argue that shorter DTs have an advantage against taller offensive linemen) and his weight is concerning. Along with that, you have to worry about his short arm length.
However, for everything you lose in length, you gain in athleticism. Kancey is one of the most, if not the most, athletic defensive tackles to ever participate in the NFL Combine. His 4.67 forty-yard dash broke Aaron Donald's combine record at the position. He is just an exceptional athlete.
