Falcons Draft Profile Darnell Washington: Strengths, weaknesses, prediction
Georgia TE Darnell Washington's measurables, prospect profile, and fit with the Atlanta Falcons
The University of Georgia has a few elite prospects that could all be taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and their tight end, Darnell Washington will probably be third on that list.
While he never had much production, he is a freak athlete when you take into account how massive he is. His size gives him the ability to do a lot of things on the football field and that could entice the Atlanta Falcons enough to take him, if they were to trade down. Here is what you need to know about Darnell Washington.
Measurables:
Measurable
Value
Percentile for position
Height
6' 6 5/8"
93
Weight
264
85
Wingspan
83 3/4"
98
Arm length
34 3/8"
91
Hand size
11"
98
10yd split
1.61
73
40yd dash
4.64
79
Vertical
31"
26
Broad
122"
86
20yd shuttle
4.08
97
Bench
21
59
Darnell Washington is a rare combination of size and speed. Despite weighing 265 pounds, he ran a 4.64 forty-yard dash and a 1.61 ten-yard split which ranked in the 79th and 73rd percentile, respectively. It is simply incredible.
His hands, wingspan, and arm length are all ridiculously big. And, interestingly enough, his broad jump was extremely good while his vertical wasn't.
All in all, he was made in a lab. Outside of Kyle Pitts, he might be the craziest player we have seen in years at the position (when it comes to the combine).
