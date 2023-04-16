Falcons Draft Profile Devon Witherspoon: Strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Highlights:
Fit with Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons already have a superstar in A.J. Terrell, a high-upside player in Jeff Okudah, and an experienced veteran in Casey Hayward. It would seem like they are set at the position—for now.
Hayward and Okudah (if they decline his fifth-year option) are in the final year of their contracts. Hayward is likely playing his last season with Atlanta while Okudah is TBD. The Falcons should consider investing in a cornerback for the future.
Witherspoon could come in and play sparingly and take things slow. However, I don't know that that is the best direction for the team. They have needs elsewhere, so I don't think Witherspoon is a great fit for the team unless they are planning on cutting Casey Hayward.
Fit: C+
Prediction:
The only reason Devon Witherspoon isn't seen as a consensus top-ten pick is his height and weight. They are big concerns but when you look at what he does on the field, it is hard not to get excited.
With pass rushers and quarterbacks going early, I don't foresee him being selected before the Falcons' eighth-overall pick. Still, I question if the Falcons will even consider writing his name down on their draft card. Witherspoon to the Atlanta Falcons doesn't seem like the most probable outcome. If they are looking for a cornerback, I would think Christian Gonzalez would be their first target, even though, I believe that Witherspoon is the better player.
Interest meter: 5/10
Available? 90% chance
