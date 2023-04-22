Falcons Draft Profile Jalen Carter: Strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Jalen Carter is a name you know already. He is a big and powerful defensive tackle that some think is the best prospect in this year's NFL Draft. He is also a player who has had some concerns this offseason following a tragic incident and his weight gain leading up to his Pro Day.
We aren't going to dive into those issues because they are irrelevant to what we are doing here and, honestly, it isn't any of our business.
While the Falcons have a crowded defensive line following some strong additions this offseason, Jalen Carter is a player that they might not be able to turn down if he falls to them at pick eight. Here is all you need to know about the potential Falcons' first-round pick.
Measurables:
Measurable
Value
Percentile for position
Height
6'3 1/8"
59
Weight
314
74
Arm length
33.5
63
Hand size
10.25"
73
40yd dash
5.15
38
Vertical
28.7"
38
Shuttle
4.84
13
Jalen Carter is in the heavyweight class, so seeing unimpressive measurables isn't too worrisome.
Six-foot-three is plenty tall—considering Grady Jarrett and Aaron Donald, at the most, are six-foot-one and they are pretty darn good players. His weight is something to monitor, especially after the reports from his Pro Day.
His arm length is good enough and everything else really doesn't matter. I don't think any team would expect their 315-pound DT to run 40 yards down the field.
