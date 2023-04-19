3 Things the Jeff Okudah trade tells us about the Atlanta Falcons draft plans
Here is what the Atlanta Falcons trade for Jeff Okudah tells us about their plans in the draft
This offseason has been nothing short of chaotic for the Atlanta Falcons. We have seen everything from a Chris Lindstrom mega extension, a surprisingly team-friendly re-signing of Kaleb McGary, and all sorts of signings in free agency, like Jessie Bates and Calais Campbell.
Must Read: Recent rumor makes the Atlanta Falcons the most-likely destination for UGA QB Stetson Bennett.
Needless to say, we have seen everything, including a couple of trades. The first trade came right before the free agency legal tampering period kicked off in March with the addition of Jonnu Smith, and then the second trade came just over a week ago with the addition of former third-overall pick Jeff Okudah.
The Falcons were able to land Okudah for a fifth-round pick, which tells us a lot about their plans in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Terry Fontenot has valued every pick, so he wouldn't just throw away a fifth-round pick without a plan. Trading a fifth-round pick can tell you a lot about the direction of the team.
Here are three things that we learned about the Atlanta Falcons' draft plans following the noteworthy trade.