Falcons Draft Profile Jaxon Smith-Njigba: strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's measurables, prospect profile, and fit with the Atlanta Falcons
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is viewed by some as the top receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft, while others prefer Zay Flowers or Jordan Addison. Whatever your opinion is, you cannot deny the success that Ohio State wide receivers have had in the NFL.
Smith-Njigba is just another player in the Ohio State receiver factory. Next year, you are definitely going to see more. For now, let's focus on this smaller receiver, starting with his measurables.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's measurables:
Measurable
Value
Percentile for position
Height
6'0 5/8"
37
Weight
196
36
Wingspan
75 1/2"
38
Arm length
30 1/2"
14
Hand size
9"
20
Vertical
35"
44
Broad
125"
75
3-Cone
6.57
96
20 yd shuttle
3.93
97
This is what you would expect from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he is a small receiver who is exceptionally quick. His physical traits are not good, but that won't matter if he is put in the right situation. There are plenty of excellent receivers in the NFL who had similar physical traits.
What you have to love about his measurables is that he destroyed in the areas you would want him to. His 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill numbers show just how quick he is while his broad jump shows he has some explosion in his lower body.