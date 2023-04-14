Falcons Draft Profile Myles Murphy: Strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Fit with Falcons
Ryan Nielsen, the Falcons' new defensive coordinator, came from New Orleans where they made an effort to bring in big, athletic defensive linemen (i.e. Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner). Myles Murphy is just that, a big and athletic edge rusher. I think Murphy has snagged the attention of Ryan Nielsen because of Murphy's makeup and his prowess when being used on a stunt play.
There is also just the simple fact that the team just traded for Jeff Okudah, allowing them to focus on the outside pass rush. Myles Murphy would be a great candidate to land with the Falcons and hopefully give them their third defensive cornerstone drafted from Clemson.
Fit: B+
Prediction
People are underestimating Myles Murphy. Early in the mock draft season, Murphy was routinely being mocked as a top-15 pick, now it is common to see him slipping to the late-first round. Murphy has done nothing to see his stock drop which is why I believe he will go higher than people currently believe, due to his potential.
Do I think he will go in the top seven? Absolutely not, but the Atlanta Falcons will have an interest and consider him with the eighth overall pick, especially if Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson Jr. are off the board—which they should be. I have routinely been saying to keep an eye on Murphy at pick eight and I still feel that way—he makes a lot of sense.
Interest meter: 8/10
Availible? 90% chance
