Falcons Draft Profile Will Anderson Jr.: Strengths, weaknesses, prediction
Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr.'s measurables, prospect profile, and fit with the Atlanta Falcons
NFL scouts have had their eye on Alabama star edge rusher, Will Anderson Jr., for a long time now, and for good reason. In 2022 he was on his way to becoming the number-one pick but due to the value at the quarterback position, he isn't likely to go first.
Also Read: ESPN reveals "dream scenario" for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons could make a move to land this all-world player, so here is everything you need to know about him prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, starting with his measurables.
Measurables:
Measurables
Value
Percentile for position
Height
6' 3 3/4"
47
Weight
253
23
Arm length
33 7/8"
63
Hand size
9 7/8"
50
10yd split
1.61
73
40yd dash
4.6
89
Will Anderson had limited participation in the 2023 NFL Combine as he only participated in the measurables you see above. Then he was only a spectator at Alabama's Pro Day.
His size is not elite and neither is his arm length, but to be honest, I don't care at all. Sure, it is always nice to have a six-foot-five pass rusher who weighs 270, but Anderson has shown more ability than most big pass rushers and produced more than almost everyone in the history of college football.
He is almost six-foot-four and is 250 pounds, so it isn't like he is extremely undersized for being an outside linebacker. Not to mention, he proved that he is an excellent athlete in the ten-year split and forty-year dash.