Mike Tomlin's warning just got even more real for the Falcons
As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in week one, they learned that their starting quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with calf tightness, limiting him in practice.
Not only does this complicate things for the road team but it also complicates things for the home team. Mike Tomlin already warned about some Fields packages and if Wilson is not 100% sure, you can bet that the athletic QB will take the field more often—or outright be the starter.
Those two passers require different gameplans for Raheem Morris' defense. While they have spent time dissecting how to stop Fields, most of their effort has been on Wilson. Make no mistake about it, the Falcons want to see Wilson on the field as much as possible so this calf injury could make winning a lot more difficult on Sunday.
Russell Wilson's status for Sunday's game have the Falcons worried
The severity of Russell Wilson's injury is unknown. No one knows if he will be limited for Sunday's game or if he will be completely fine. Unfortunately, the Falcons have to prepare for both. If he isn't okay then the defense has to recalibrate to stop the explosive Justin Fields.
With Wilson, you can take more chances on your pass rush. Sure, the veteran can move around just fine (assuming his calf is in decent shape) but your chances of tracking down the aging QB are a lot higher than his backup.
Trying to gameplan for both of them is not what you want to do if you are the Falcons. In a perfect world, you would spend your time preparing to take on one quarterback. They aren't able to do that which means less time spent on the player on the field.
Strangely, a fully healthy Russell Wilson would favor the Falcons. Instead, they could see a revolving door at quarterback for the black and gold.