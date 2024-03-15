Falcons fans will love team's odds to win NFC South after Kirk Cousins signing
The Atlanta Falcons landed the biggest free agent this offseason had to offer earlier this week when it was announced former Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins, would sign with the team.
Many people believed the Falcons were a competent quarterback away from being a playoff team last season and now they have their guy. In addition, they signed former Bears wide receiver, Darnell Mooney, to slide in as the No. 2 WR behind Drake London.
Want to know just how much of a competitor the signings make the Falcons for the 2024 season? Look no further than the latest betting odds to find out.
NFC South odds after Kirk Cousins signing
Just a few weeks ago, I wrote an article about how the Falcons were listed as +160 favorites to win NFC South. Now, after signing Cousins and Mooney, they have become even bigger favorites. As of right now, the Falcons are set as +100 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win their division in 2024.
If you translate those odds to implied probability, their chances to win the NFC South improved from 38.46% to 50%, an increase of 11.54%.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the closest competitors at +260 with the New Orleans Saints close behind them at +300. The Carolina Panthers are a far way off at +1400.
The Falcons still have a couple of pieces to the puzzle they need to find, most notably a pass-rusher which they may just be able to address with the No. 8 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. If they can address that position as well as another depth player or two, their odds may improve even further before the season starts.
NFC Championship odds after Kirk Cousins signing
So we know the Falcons are now the best team on paper in the NFC South, but what about the conference as a whole? After all, you need to do more than just win your division if you want to play in the Super Bowl.
Well, after the Cousins and Mooney signings, the Falcons are now listed at +1400 to win the conference. Only five teams have better odds; the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers.
At +1400 odds, the Falcons have an implied probability of 6.67% of winning Super Bowl 59.
Super Bowl odds after Kirk Cousins signing
Then, there's the Super Bowl. After all, the Falcons didn't sign Kirk Cousins to just help us win the division or the conference. The goal is for the Falcons to win the Super Bowl, so let's take a peak at their odds to do so next season.
The Falcons are listed at +3000 to win Super Bowl 59. That's tied with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets. It's tied for the 12th-best odds in the NFL.
