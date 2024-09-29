Falcons finally ride the hot hand at running back with Tyler Allgeier
Bijan Robinson is a fantastic player but his success on the ground over the last two games has not been good. He hasn't found any holes running behind a beat-up offensive line.
Meanwhile, complementary running back Tyler Allgeier has been impeccable with the ball in his hands. We all called for him to be used more in Week 3; finally, in Week 4, Zac Robinson rolled with the hot hand.
Falcons must continue giving the ball to Tyler Allgeier moving forward
Watching Tyler Allgeier run is something else. Defenders never want to see him one-on-one in the hole because he will run right over you. He brings an attitude to this offense that they have been starved for early in the season.
Seeing the bruising back catch a simple pass short of the sticks and fight his way to a critical first down was when the Falcons new playcaller finally realized he should go with the hot hand.
From there, the offense got big chunks on the ground with an energized Allgeier. It was like a switch flipped.
Nevertheless, seeing Bijan Robinson stand on the sideline is tough. His talent is too great to be completely benched.
From here on, the Falcons should test the waters early in the game. Whichever runner is getting the chunk yards becomes the go-to player. Even if it is Allgeier, you can get Bijan involved in the pass game.
This simple idea will become a major factor in what the Atlanta Falcons do moving forward. Their passing attack has been inconsistent and Kirk Cousins looks hesitant. The run game will help all of that as we wait for pass-game continuity.