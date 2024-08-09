Falcons first depth chart signals the end for veteran quarterback
The first depth chart for the Atlanta Falcons was released the other day and among the most notable storylines is Taylor Heinicke's positioning on the chart.
Last year's four-game starter already stated that he sees where he is at this point in his career and appears to be correct as the team enters their first preseason game. He is sitting behind fellow veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Michael Penix Jr., which is not a good sign for his future.
Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke nearing an end with his sixth NFL team
The dynamic at the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons has been clear since the commissioner took the stage to announce the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft; Kirk Cousins is the starter while Michael Penix Jr. is the future.
What we didn't expect was to see Taylor Heinicke lasting until training camp. He had a rough season and didn't seem to have a place on this roster, even after a pay cut.
He has lasted through training camp but it is clear his time is nearing an end. The team released their depth chart and he found himself as the third-stringer.
QB depth chart:
- Kirk Cousins
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Taylor Heinicke
- Nathan Rourke
Is it surprising that Penix got the nod over Heinicke? No, but it is still significant because his only chance at making the roster was proving he should be the primary backup. In that case, he would be active each week while Penix would land as the emergency quarterback.
Expect to see the Falcons give Heinicke enough opportunities to prove himself during the preseason. Ultimately though, his best chance to stick around with his hometown team was by making an impression with the new coaching staff coupled with Penix showing he needs some time before taking the field in the regular season—something that has not happened.