Falcons: Flipping defensive players to offense for April Fools' Day
Making a Falcons' offense using only defensive players
It is April Fools' Day so here we are with different type of content. We already posted the opposite of this article—making a Falcons' defense using only offensive players—so make sure to go read that.
As I said in the other one, Terry Fontenot has been nice enough to stock his roster with some players who have played positions on the other side of the ball. The offense-to-defense edition had a couple of players who have experience on the other side of the ball while the offense will have one at an important position.
Also Read: Four players the Falcons can trade for extra draft capital.
Let's get to it, starting with the offensive tackle position.
Atlanta Falcons' offensive tackles:
Position
Name
Height
Weight
LT
Ta'Quon Graham
6'4"
294
RT
Calais Campbell
6'8"
300
I feel relatively good about these two selections because both Ta'Quon Graham and Calais Campbell have size and are athletic.
Ta'Quon was placed on the left side because he is a tick smaller and would presumably be a tick better in pass protection since he is quite a bit younger. He will protect the blindside of the right-handed quarterback who will be named later.
I also like having the mountain on the right side. Can you imagine having Calais Campbell running at you during a running play? That would be terrifying.