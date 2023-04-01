Falcons: Flipping offensive players to defense for April Fools' Day
Making a Falcons' defense using only offensive players
It is April Fools' Day, AKA the most annoying holiday of the year, and we had to do something different. The choice is to create a new Falcons' defense only using only their offensive players. And then, of course, we will put the defensive players on offense to follow it up.
Terry Fontenot and co. have set this article up perfectly over the past couple of years by bringing in a few players that have experience playing on the other side of the ball.
We will get right to it, starting with the defensive tackle position.
Atlanta Falcons' defensive tackles:
Position
Name
Height
Weight
DT
Chris Lindstrom
6'3"
307
DT
Kaleb McGary
6'6"
306
We have a couple of giant interior defensive linemen who will be around for the next few years. Obviously, this position was going to be filled by offensive linemen and here we chose the two tough guys on the right side of the line.
Toughness is the reason they were chosen, especially in McGary's case. Lindstrom is likely the best player on the team while McGary loves to knock his opponent to the ground—and then land on them.
They should make for a sturdy duo on the interior.