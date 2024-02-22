Falcons GM Terry Fontenot reveals team's top offseason priority
Atlanta will be looking for an upgrade at an extremely important position.
After missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season, the Atlanta Falcons entered the offseason with the obvious goal of improvement, and that could lead to change at the quarterback position.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot recently revealed that upgrading the quarterback spot is a top task for the organization over the offseason.
"That's a top priority for us this offseason, and it's exciting," Fontenot said. "Again, not only people that have been in the building, but people outside of the building from Raheem (Morris) and (offensive coordinator) Zac (Robinson), (QBs coach) T.J. Yates, (assistant coach) Ken Zampese, (assistant QBs coach) DJ Williams -- we have a lot of really smart people in the building.
"We're going to spend a lot of time together, make sure we attack that the right way," he added. "We're not going to close any doors, be it trades, free agency, the draft. We will make sure we keep an open mind there and we're going to attack it and make sure we get it right."
It's no surprise that the Falcons are looking for an upgrade at quarterback, as they've been searching for consistency at the position since Matt Ryan left in 2021. Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder have all started at various times over the past two seasons, but none of them convincingly seized the job.
There's buzz about a certain Bears quarterback ending up in Atlanta
One quarterback that the Falcons have been linked to is Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. The Bears have the top pick in the draft, and they're expected to take a quarterback. If they do, Fields could become available, and at that point the Falcons could make a move.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently explained why Fields landing in Atlanta would be logical.
"I still think Atlanta makes the most sense," Schultz said. "I think most people around the league believe that the Falcons would be interested and that could be an ideal landing spot. Obviously, Fields is from Gainesville, Georgia, so you have that element.
"But, just in general, the Falcons believe they're ready to win now.," he added. "Obviously. [they] still have a young quarterback in Desmond Ridder, who I certainly haven't written off. But, I think when you consider the type of talent they have there skill position wise there with Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. The fact that Justin Fields could be available would be very appetizing to them, and I believe that would probably make the most sense. I think most folks around the NFL believe that."
It might not end up being Fields, but it's pretty clear that the Falcons are poised to be a major player when it comes to the quarterback carousel this offseason.