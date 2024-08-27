Falcons have a secret double-digit sack artist sitting on their roster
Matthew Judon is the name you think of when you think about sack artists on the Atlanta Falcons roster. He came over from New England where he compiled 32 sacks in 38 games. He is certainly one of the best in the NFL but the Falcons have a secret player on their roster who can have a similar impact to the new acquisition.
Last year's free agent signing, Kaden Elliss, is a name to watch in the sack column. With a healthy linebacker room, watch for the veteran to have an expanded role in the new defense—a role that will see him going after the quarterback much more frequently.
Kaden Elliss' new role with Falcons could help him compile ten-plus sacks
It has been no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been starved for pass rush for a long time. Going into 2024, especially following the Bralen Trice injury, the team needed to make a move to help save the defense. They landed Matt Judon who has garnered all the attention but we have forgotten about Kaden Elliss who is more than capable of getting to the quarterback.
Last year, Elliss was signed to be a dynamic threat at the linebacker position. However, after Troy Andersen went down with an injury, he was thrust into being the team's top cover linebacker. Nate Landman, thankfully, did step up in a big way but that still didn't allow the team to use their top linebacker how they would have liked.
This year, the Falcons coaching staff will try to get last year's free agent signing on the field with the talented Troy Andersen and the breakout Nate Landman. This gives the team a lot of flexibility in how they use Elliss.
It is easy to forget that the veteran linebacker landed a big payday in Atlanta thanks to his breakout final season in New Orleans where he racked up seven sacks. The potential for even more is there.
The need to get the three excellent backers on the field will land the seventh-round pick in a versatile role. We will see him going after the passer more consistently as the Dirty Birds search for a complement to the proven Matthew Judon.
There is a good chance that Elliss will rack up ten-plus sacks in 2024, whether that be off the edge or up the middle. He can do whatever is asked of him and we know, at the very least, Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake will send him flying up the middle on creative blitzes.
2024 will mark an entertaining year for one of the defense's best leaders. He will no longer be strictly a pass coverage linebacker, as long as Troy Andersen can stay healthy.