Falcons have major competition for Calais Campbell after visit went "really well"
The Atlanta Falcons visited with one of the best players of the generation in Calais Campbell this week and according to Tiffany Blackmon and '92.9 The Game' their visit went "really well."
However, Campbell left Atlanta without a contract, presumably because he wants to evaluate all his options and now the Falcons have some stiff competition for the hulking defensive lineman.
Following solid visit between Calais Campbell & Falcons, Campbell is making visits elsewhere
Everyone was hoping that Calais Campbell would never leave Atlanta, meaning the Falcons signed him while on the visit—that did not happen. Campbell is obviously taking his time, as he should, on where to play as he makes visits to numerous NFL cities.
Tiffany Blackmon stated that Campbell made a visit to his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars—and has upcoming visits—following his visit with the Falcons on Wednesday that went "really well."
Let's be real here, can the Atlanta Falcons compete with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills assuming he is offered a similar contract?
Jacksonville was Campbell's home from 2017 to 2019, and the Jaguars are coming off of an extremely encouraging season where they made it to the second round of the playoffs. As for the Buffalo Bills, they are coming off of yet another postseason appearance and they have all the talent in the world—not to mention, who wouldn't want to lineup next to Von Miller?
In a normal year, the Falcons would be able to compete for a free agent's services with the New York Jets but considering they are almost certainly going to land Aaron Rodgers, that might not be the case anymore.
This will likely come down to money, if the Falcons gave him a good-enough sales pitch and offer him a better contract than the three other teams (possibly more teams later) then they could land him, but if the contracts are similar, they would be hard pressed to beat out three teams who get much more attention from the media, unless Campbell just falls in love with the city and the vision of the coaching staff.
It just seems, at this point in his career, that the 36-year-old defensive tackle will value the chance to wear a Super Bowl ring over joining a team with a long-term approach like the Falcons. With that being said, don't lose all hope because if he wasn't willing to consider the Falcons then he wouldn't have made the trip, much less, have subsequent reports that the meeting "went well."