Falcons HC Raheem Morris throws OC Zac Robinson under the bus with latest comments
We should all be sick and tired of hearing that Kirk Cousins is fully healthy. He isn't, there is no doubt in anyone's mind but yet the Atlanta Falcons continue to deny anything is wrong.
Following Sunday's awful loss, head coach Raheem Morris took to the microphone and was asked the inevitable question: 'Is Kirk Cousins still recovering from his Achilles tear?' The answer was denial which indirectly put a negative light on his offensive coordinator who had a horrendous gameplan in his debut—if the quarterback is indeed healthy, which we all know isn't true.
Raheem Morris is a good coach who has the respect of everyone around the league. Players love him, fellow coaches love him, the media loves him, and so on, but that doesn't protect him from saying things that make you scratch your head and question things.
Following a loss in which his quarterback, Kirk Cousins, looked horrendous, Morris stated that he believes the veteran is fully healthy.
"I feel like Kirk is healthy. He's been healthy since he's been here."- Raheem Morris
Well if that is the case then the offensive gameplan was the worst we have ever seen. An under-center quarterback lining up in shotgun and pistol 99% of the time and having zero play-action is atrocious.
Not to mention, we watched Cousins sit static in the pocket, throw the ball anytime he saw a hand, and he rarely planted his feet to throw the ball. It seemed like he was eagerly waiting the end of each play.
After what we just saw, the better PR move would be admitting he was still working his way back. Sure, the questions would immediately go to starting Michael Penix Jr., but you would make everyoen look better.
The head coach followed it up by saying the following:
"With Kirk being here, we've been doing the same thing since he's been here, and that's how we've planned on playing and we've played that way throughout. We've played that way for a minute, and we've done a bunch of different things in our case and everything we're going to do is figuring out how to win this football game. And that was the plan to go out there and win the football game."
If you don't understand what he said, you are not alone. It is a confusing quote which further proves this team was not prepared for the season.
All in all, there are two storylines you can believe after Sunday's game; Kirk Cousins isn't healthy enough to be playing or Zac Robinson has no idea what he is doing. Personally, the former seems more likely, even after what the head coach said.