Falcons heavily favored to make the 2024 NFL Playoffs following Kirk Cousins signing
Hopes are high in Atlanta and for good reason!
The Falcons were seemingly a quarterback away from being a playoff contender in 2023 and now they got their guy in Kirk Cousins. Not only that, but they beefed up their receiving core by signing Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore, and Ray-Ray McCloud.
As a result, the Falcons' chances of making the playoffs in 2024 look glorious. Let's take a look.
Falcons odds to make the playoffs
Falcons heavy favorites to play in NFL Postseason
As of writing this article, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Falcons' odds of making the playoffs next season set at -300. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 75% chance of making the playoffs.
Not only have the Falcons had a busy offseason with free agent signings, but they also hold the No. 8 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft. There are a number of things they can do with that pick now that they have their QB. They could use it to draft a much-needed edge rusher, like Dallas Turner from Alabama, or they may even trade down with a team to load up on some more picks.
Whatever they do at the draft, expect them to be even more improved than where they sit at the moment, especially if they can fill in a few more holes like a pass rusher and another player in the secondary.
Not only do the Falcons look like a legitimate playoff contender based on their roster, but let's remember they play in one of the weakest divisions in football and they'll have the benefit of playing a third-place schedule. They are tied for the easiest schedule in the NFL based on the team's records from last year.
A Kirk Cousins-led offense and a top 10 defense playing an easy schedule in a wide open NFC South is enough to get us Falcons fans excited.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.